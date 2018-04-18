12-year-old boy shoots self dead while playing with pistol in Delhi

A 12-year-old boy has reportedly shot himself dead in Delhi Cantt area of the national capital. According to news agency ANI, the boy killed himself while playing with a pistol.
More details are awaited.
