Cow Smuggling

2 arrested for smuggling 45 cows in Rajasthan

The police seized a vehicle in which the accused were transporting 45 cows. 

Representational Image:Pixabay

Chittorgarh: The Chittorgarh police on Tuesday arrested two persons over allegations of smuggling cows.

The Cow Protection wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had notified the police about the alleged smuggling.

Four of the cows had sustained injuries. The police have sent the cows to a shelter.

A case has been registered against the accused.

