Sikar

2 killed, 5 injured as two cars collide head-on in Sikar, Rajasthan

The accident occurred near Bhadala ki Dhani on NH-52 when two cars collided head-on, killing two people on the spot, they said.

Sikar: Two people were killed and five others injured when two cars collided head-on in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred last night near Bhadala ki Dhani on NH-52 when two cars collided head-on, killing Satish Rao and Vivek Bijaraniya of Palsana town on the spot, they said.

Two critically injured people were referred to a hospital in Jaipur whereas three others were admitted to a hospital in Sikar.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, the police added.

