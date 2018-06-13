हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

48 hours on, no truce in sight: Kejriwal and his ministers continue protest at Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's office

Camping inside L-G's waiting room, Kejriwal and his ministers have already spent two nights in a row sleeping on the couches.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@INCIndia

NEW DELHI: As the second all-night protest by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s office-cum-residence passed by, no truce seemed to be in sight. 

Tweeting on Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister informed, “Good morning, Delhiites. Our struggle to overcome the hurdles blocking Delhi's development is on. Our confidence is our strength.”

Camping inside the waiting room, Kejriwal and his ministers have spent two nights in a row sleeping on the couches. 

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted informing that they entered the third day of the strike yet the L-G has not tried to end the strike of IAS officers.

“Our 2nd nite at LG House. We r here becoz We luv Del n we care for Del We hv worked v hard for Del We want Del to further improve We feel shattered becoz many great initiatives getting stuck Lets improve our beloved Del, LG Sir. N lets do it togethr,” tweeted AAP supremo on Tuesday evening.

Later today, AAP workers are expected to march towards L-G's house around 4 pm. 

Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai went to meet Baijal at Raj Niwas on the issue of IAS officers "strike" on Monday evening. However, the meeting yielded no results and the team decided to stay back inside the waiting room of the L-G office. 

“People have been saying that Kejriwal has been silent for a year. I think they (Centre) have started to take undue advantage of my silence,” Kejriwal had told at his residence on Monday. 

Next morning, he tweeted the following video message:

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also went on an indefinite hunger strike. 

Kejriwal has sought from Baijal his direction to IAS officers to end their strike, punishment to officers who struck work and approval to his government's doorstep ration delivery scheme.

On Tuesday, Delhi the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)  BJP president Satish Upadhyay criticised Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues for the protest. 

"Kejriwal has failed to deliver on all his promises- be it security for women, CCTV installations, unemployment and many more. He never brought development in the city, nor in the statehood issue. Just because he didn`t do anything for the national capital, he has always blamed the Centre for it," he said.

 

With agency inputs

