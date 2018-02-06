5-year-old Delhi boy rescued from kidnappers after 12 days

The crime branch of Delhi Police has been successful in rescuing a five-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from a school bus on January 25 in the national capital. According to reports, one of the kidnappers was killed by the police while another got injured during the rescue operation. The injured accused has been admitted to GTB hospital in Delhi.

On January 25, when the boy was going to school along with his sister in the school bus, he was kidnapped by two motorcycle-borne men in Dilshad Garden area of Delhi. The driver of the bus was also reportedly shot by the kidnappers. Three days later on January 28, the kidnappers made a ransom call to the family members of the child and demanded Rs 60 lakh.

With the help of the call details, the police managed to nab the kidnappers and rescue the child after making efforts for 12 days.

The boy was rescued from a flat in an apartment in Sahibabad area. They reportedly reached the spot at 1 am on Monday. Police said that the kidnappers opened fire to attack them when they reached the spot. During the gunbattle, one of the accused, Ravi, got killed while another, Pankaj, suffered injuries.

One of the policemen was also hit by a bullet, but suffered no injuries as he was wearing a bullet proof jacket. However, they managed to rescue the kid safely and he was then handed over to the parents.