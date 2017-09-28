IAF trainee aircraft crashes in Telangana, no casualties reported

A trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday crashed in Keesara in Telangana. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

There were three people, including the pilot, inside the flight when it crashed.

The aircraft reportedly took off from Hakimpet training academy in Hyderabad and was going to Keesra on a training round.

The plane immediately broke into flames but all three onboard were ejected safely.

There is no information yet on what might have led to the crash.