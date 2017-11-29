हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

50 dead in South Sudan tribal raids: Officials

Fifty people were killed in raids by a tribal militia in eastern South Sudan, a local official said Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks between rival communities.

AFP| Updated: Nov 29, 2017, 17:53 PM IST
Comments |

Juba: Fifty people were killed in raids by a tribal militia in eastern South Sudan, a local official said Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks between rival communities.

Dut Achuek, a state minister, said eight people died in an attack on Monday in Jonglei state, while a follow-up raid on Tuesday left "23 women killed and... 19 men killed."

Tags:
South SudanJuba
Next
Story

Tens of thousands dying from $30 billion fake drugs trade: WHO

Trending