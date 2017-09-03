close
Al Shabaab says kills 26 soldiers in attack on base near Kismayu

Al Shabaab said it killed 26 Somali soldiers early on Sunday when the militants attacked a military base in a village near the port city of Kismayu. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 13:00

Nairobi: Al Shabaab said it killed 26 Somali soldiers early on Sunday when the militants attacked a military base in a village near the port city of Kismayu. 

Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab`s military spokesman, told Reuters: "This morning, we stormed the Jubaland base near Bula Gudud. We killed 26 soldiers, burnt two cars, and took three cars from the base."

Residents in the village and a Somali military officer in Kismayu confirmed the attack.

TAGS

Al ShabaabKismayuAttacksoldiersSomali

