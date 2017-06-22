close
Algerian man dangles infant out of 15-storey window for 1,000 Facebook 'likes`

A court has sentenced the man to two years in prison after charging him with endangering the baby's safety.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 12:58
Algerian man dangles infant out of 15-storey window for 1,000 Facebook &#039;likes`
Pic courtesy: Facebook

Algiers: In a bid to get attention on social media, a man in Algeria's capital, Algiers, did the unimaginable. The man dangled a baby out of a window of a 15-storey apartment building.

Posting a picture of himself holding the baby, the man wrote the caption: "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

It prompted social media users to demand his arrest for child abuse. The man was arrested on Sunday.

News site Al Arabiya reported that a court has sentenced the man to two years in prison after charging him with endangering the baby's safety.

The man is a relative of the child, not his father, as reported earlier.

Algeria's privately owned Ennahar TV quoted the man as saying that he did not put his life at risk and claimed that the image had been altered by social media users.

"The picture was taken in a balcony with protective barriers. These were removed," he was quoted as saying.

TAGS

AlgeriaAlgiersFacebookSocial mediaAlgeria baby news

