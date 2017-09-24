At least 3 peacekeepers killed in Mali attack: UN
At least three UN peacekeepers were killed today during an attack on their convoy in Mali, the UN mission to the conflict-torn country said, without specifying their nationality.
Bamako: At least three UN peacekeepers were killed today during an attack on their convoy in Mali, the UN mission to the conflict-torn country said, without specifying their nationality.
In a separate statement, the Bangladeshi armed forces said three of its soldiers had been killed in Mali and another four were wounded when their vehicle hit an explosive device, without saying exactly where it happened.