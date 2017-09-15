At least 33 dead in Nigeria boat capsize: Emergency services

Kano: At least 33 people drowned after an overloaded boat carrying traders from Niger capsized in northwest Nigeria, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told AFP on Friday.

NEMA coordinator Suleiman Mohammed Karim said the accident happened in a remote area of Kebbi state on Wednesday morning.

"Thirty-three bodies were salvaged from the river while 23 are still missing... We presume they are all dead."