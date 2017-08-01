close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

At least 34 killed in Madagascar bus crash: Officials

In January, 47 people, including 10 children and a newly wed couple, were killed when a truck carrying a wedding party and guests crashed.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 22:02
At least 34 killed in Madagascar bus crash: Officials
Representational image

Analamanga: At least 34 people died when a bus carrying young Christian worshippers plunged down a steep ravine in central Madagascar, police and hospital officials said Tuesday.

Police said 12 badly burned bodies were counted at the site, 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of the capital Antananarivo.

Hospitals said that 22 other deaths had been confirmed after the late-night crash.

"The bus struggled to climb a road on a hill and fell down a ravine about 20 metres deep," police spokesman Herilalatiana Andrianarisaona told AFP.
"It caught fire after rolling several times."

Photographs showed the white bus upside down and badly damaged, surrounded by burnt undergrowth.

The main hospital in Antananarivo said in a statement it had accounted for 18 dead, while a hospital in the town of Ankazobe near the crash scene reported four dead.

Passengers on the packed bus were travelling from the central town of Soavinandriana to a church meeting in the north-western coastal port city of Mahajanga when the accident happened.
Madagascan roads are often poorly maintained, with overloaded bus and trucks regularly involved in deadly accidents.

In January, 47 people, including 10 children and a newly wed couple, were killed when a truck carrying a wedding party and guests crashed.

The vehicle was transporting passengers the day after the wedding.

Madagascar, a French colony until independence in 1960, is one of the world`s poorest countries and relies heavily on international donors.

TAGS

MadagascarMadagascar bus crashbus crashAnalamanga

From Zee News

World

Jordan scraps law allowing rapists to marry victims

WorldAsia

Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebel...

World

US senator says Donald Trump ready for war with North Korea

World

Two Spanish NATO planes briefly violate Finnish airspace

North EastManipur

Bomb found near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

Haryana

Youth hacks sister, friend to death in Sirsa village

Delhi

Man held for killing wife on suspicion of infidelity

Pakistani Taliban launches English magazine &#039;Sunnat E Khaula&#039; to urge women to take up &#039;jihad&#039;
WorldAsia

Pakistani Taliban launches English magazine 'Sunnat E...

Delhi

Four dead due to swine flu in RML hospital, AIIMS in July

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video