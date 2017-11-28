Attack on French troops in Burkina ahead of Macron visit, 3 injured

Paris: Three civilians were wounded in Burkina Faso on Monday after a grenade was thrown at French troops, shortly before President Emmanuel Macron touched down in the country, a security source said.

"Two hooded individuals on a motorcycle threw a grenade towards a French army vehicle" as it made its way to a barracks in the capital Ougadougou housing French special forces, a security source said on condition of anonymity.

Three residents were wounded, one seriously, in the attack which took place at 0800 GMT, the source added.