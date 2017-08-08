close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barack Obama calls for calm as polling begins in Kenya

Former US President Barack Obama called for calm in Tuesday's general elections in Kenya, where there are concerns over a possible resurgence of violence stemming from political and ethnic tensions.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 11:02
Barack Obama calls for calm as polling begins in Kenya

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama called for calm in Tuesday's general elections in Kenya, where there are concerns over a possible resurgence of violence stemming from political and ethnic tensions.

Obama, whose father was born in Kenya and who still has a family in the African country, issued a long statement on Monday calling on Kenyan citizens as well as its leaders to leave fear and division behind, reports Efe news.

"Reject a politics of tribe and ethnicity, and embrace the extraordinary potential of an inclusive democracy" Obama said in the statement. 

"I urge Kenyan leaders to reject violence and incitement; respect the will of the people; urge security forces to act professionally and neutrally; and work together no matter the outcome." 

The appeal from the former US president came as Kenyans headed to the polls this morning to cast their votes to elect a new president and a Parliament in a hotly contested election that pits incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the media reported.

Over 40,000 polling stations opened at 6 am (local time) and will close at 5 pm, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 19 million Kenyans are registered to cast their ballots.

Results are expected by Tuesday night, and by Wednesday evening, the country's next President will be declared, although the electoral body will have seven days to officially announce the results. 

Odinga, 72, who's running for president for the fourth time, served as prime minister between 2008 and 2013. 

As the candidate for the National Super Alliance party, he is one of eight presidential candidates, reports CNN.

Kenyatta, who leads the Jubilee Alliance and is seeking a second five-year term, is the nation's youngest president at 55. If he loses, he will make history as the only incumbent Kenyan president not to win re-election.

The last election in 2007 was marred with violence with more than 1,100 deaths and 600,000 others were displaced.

In a speech ahead of Tuesday's vote, Kenyatta urged the citizens to "please go back home" after casting their vote, reports BBC.

"Go back to your neighbour. Regardless of where he or she comes from, their tribe, their colour or their religion. Shake their hand, share a meal and tell them 'let us wait for the results,' for Kenya will be here long after this general election."

Kenyatta and Odinga originate from opposing tribes.

Also on Monday, Odinga congratulated Kenyatta on his campaign, describing him as a "worthy opponent".

"May the stronger candidate win tomorrow," he said.

To win outright, a candidate needs 50 per cent plus one vote, and at least 25 per cent of the votes in 24 of Kenya's 47 counties.

If that threshold is not met it will trigger a run-off vote between the top two candidates, with the winner requiring a simple majority.

Voters are also choosing lawmakers, senators, governors, county officials and women's representatives. More than 14,000 candidates are standing in those elections.

Uhuru Kenyatta's father Jomo Kenyatta, was the nation's first President (1964-78) while Raila Odinga's father Jaramogi Odinga, served as his Vice President (1964-66).

With IANS inputs

TAGS

Kenya pollsKenya General ElectionsBarack ObamaElections in Kenya

From Zee News

Airtel offers 1000 GB bonus data for broadband users – Know how to get it
Internet & Social Media

Airtel offers 1000 GB bonus data for broadband users – Know...

Rajnath Singh on convoy attack: Rahul Gandhi didn&#039;t follow security protocols
India

Rajnath Singh on convoy attack: Rahul Gandhi didn't fo...

&#039;Rahul Gandhi missing&#039; posters come up in Amethi leaving Congress red faced
Uttar Pradesh

'Rahul Gandhi missing' posters come up in Amethi...

Airtel asked to pay Rs 44.5 to consumer for internet data loss
Internet & Social Media

Airtel asked to pay Rs 44.5 to consumer for internet data l...

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Opposition hit by cross-voting again
India

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Opposition hit by cross...

Supreme Court rejects petition to make Yoga compulsory in schools
India

Supreme Court rejects petition to make Yoga compulsory in s...

August 7 lunar eclipse: When moon, sun and Earth almost became one – Check out the mesmerising view!
Space

August 7 lunar eclipse: When moon, sun and Earth almost bec...

Xiaomi Redmi 4 at Rs 6,999 to go on flash sale today – Here&#039;s how to book
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4 at Rs 6,999 to go on flash sale today – Here...

Nine Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy
Tamil Nadu

Nine Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video