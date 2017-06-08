close
Bus accident in Zimbabwe leaves 43 dead

According to local media reports, the driver failed to negotiate a curve as he might have been speeding.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 19:25

Nyamakate: At least 43 people were reportedly killed and several others injured in a bus accident, involving a Zambia bound King Lion bus, in Zimbabwe`s Nyamakate area last night.

A police spokesperson confirmed the accident on Thursday, saying that the driver had failed to negotiate a curve leading to him losing control of the bus and hitting a tree before overturning.

According to local media reports, the driver failed to negotiate a curve as he might have been speeding.

ZimbabweBus accidentKing Lion bus

