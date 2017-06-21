close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Death toll from central Africa clashes rises to around 100: Local officials

The death toll from clashes in Central African Republic has surged to around 100.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 19:34

Bangui: The death toll from clashes in Central African Republic has surged to around 100, local officials said Wednesday of violence that erupted hours after the government signed a truce with rebel groups.

The bloodshed began early on Tuesday in the central town of Bria, with the latest toll confirmed by the mayor and the parish priest, more than doubling an earlier estimate of 40 dead given by security sources and NGOs.

TAGS

AfricaclashBanguideath toll

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

WorldAsia

Israel boasts of `unimaginable` power in future Lebanon war

Jammu and Kashmir

SPO arrested with 46 pouches of illicit liquor in Samba

Goa

CBI books IIT-Goa Director in disproportionate assets case

India

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, emerging top pic...

Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish&#039;s support to NDA&#039;s Ram Nath Kovind, says will go by Opposition pick
India

Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish's sup...

Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata
Environment

Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video