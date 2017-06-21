Death toll from central Africa clashes rises to around 100: Local officials
The death toll from clashes in Central African Republic has surged to around 100.
Bangui: The death toll from clashes in Central African Republic has surged to around 100, local officials said Wednesday of violence that erupted hours after the government signed a truce with rebel groups.
The bloodshed began early on Tuesday in the central town of Bria, with the latest toll confirmed by the mayor and the parish priest, more than doubling an earlier estimate of 40 dead given by security sources and NGOs.