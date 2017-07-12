Egypt announces electronics ban lifted on US flights

Cairo: Egypt`s national carrier announced on Wednesday that the US has lifted the in-cabin ban imposed on the airline regarding carrying of electronic devices larger than a smartphone onboard the aircraft for flights from Cairo to the US.

In recent weeks, the US also lifted the ban imposed on airlines from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, Efe news reported.

Egypt Air explained in a statement that the lifting of the ban is to come into effect immediately for its flights to New York, while it will remain in force for London-bound flights.

In March, the US department of homeland security imposed the in-cabin ban on carrying electronic devices that are larger than a smartphone on flights from majority-Muslim nations in the Middle East and North Africa.