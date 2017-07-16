close
Eight killed in Senegal football stadium stampede in Africa

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 10:57

Dakar: At least eight people were killed and over 45 others injured in a stampede and a subsequent wall collapse during a local league cup final in Senegal's capital Dakar.

With the score at 2-1 during extra time, a fight broke out between fans of rivals US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour, reports Xinhua news agency. 

The police fired tear gas to control the situation.

As spectators tried to flee the stadium, part of a wall collapsed.

Rescue workers and medics are currently working at the scene and searching for more survivors under the rubble.

Such deadly accidents at football matches are not rare in Africa. 

In April, a stampede in a match in Angola killed over 17 people and left hundreds injured.

