Islamic State claims deadly shooting of Egyptian Christians

Islamic State said on Saturday that its fighters had carried out a shooting that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians on Friday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 18:26
Islamic State claims deadly shooting of Egyptian Christians

Cairo: Islamic State said on Saturday that its fighters had carried out a shooting that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians on Friday, according to a statement from the group.

"A security unit from the soldiers of the caliphate set up a checkpoint to ambush tens of Christians headed for the Saint Samuel monastery west of the city of Minya," the statement said.

Eyewitnesses said on Friday that masked men boarded several vehicles carrying Christians and opened fire at close range, killing at least 29 and injuring 24.

EgyptIslamic stateEgyptian ChristiansSaint Samuel

Despite 'no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-torn Saharanpur; blames UP govt for caste violence
India

Despite 'no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-tor...

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...
World

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey
World

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey

Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit
Uttar Pradesh

Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit

G7 leaders make progress on trade, remain split on climate...
World

G7 leaders make progress on trade, remain split on climate...

Army kills 10 terrorists, thwarts Pakistan's attempts to push intruders into India
Jammu and Kashmir

Army kills 10 terrorists, thwarts Pakistan's attempts...

