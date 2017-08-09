close
Kenya election chief dismisses opposition hacking claims

There was no external or internal interference to the system at any point before, during or after voting.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 23:59

Nairobi: Kenya's electoral commission (IEBC) on Wednesday denied allegations from the country`s opposition coalition that hackers had breached the voting system and rigged it in favour of the ruling party.

"There was no external or internal interference to the system at any point before, during or after voting," IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba said.

KenyaKenya electionEzra Chilobavoting system

