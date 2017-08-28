close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Local leaders say 1,000 dead from Sierra Leone mudslides

"It may well be over 1,000 Sierra Leoneans we are mourning now. But why should about 1,000 of our compatriots' lives end tragically like this?" Temple said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:19
Local leaders say 1,000 dead from Sierra Leone mudslides

Freetown: More than 1,000 people have died from the mudslide and flood that hit Sierra Leone's capital nearly two weeks ago, a local leader and a minister said during services honouring the disaster's victims.

The government had earlier put the death toll for the Aug 14 mudslide at 450 dead, while rescuers and aid groups warned that many of the more than 600 people missing would likely not survive.

"Over 1,000 perished in the mudslide and flood disaster, and we will never know the exact number now," Elenoroh Jokomie Metzger, the head of the women of Regent, said yesterday. Regent is an area on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, where the mudslide hit.

Hundreds of burials have taken place, while rescue and recovery efforts have continued through rain that could bring fresh tragedy due to unsafe housing conditions.

Reverend Bishop Emeritus Arnold Temple, who delivered the Sunday sermon at a Methodist church near Regent, said an accurate count was important for accountability.

"It may well be over 1,000 Sierra Leoneans we are mourning now. But why should about 1,000 of our compatriots' lives end tragically like this?" Temple said.

"Who should we really blame? We are bound at a point in the blame game to attribute the blame so that corrective measures can be put in place so that never again should we allow this to happen," First lady Sia Koroma, wife of President Ernest Bai Koroma, also spoke during the ceremonies.

"I stand here with a heavy heart. We have been through many calamities in our country," she said.

"We should all do self-examination and learn to be obedient to man-made laws, especially when the government plans to take action for the development of the country."

Thousands of people living in areas at risk during heavy rains have been evacuated. Aid groups are delivering supplies and helping provide clean water to prevent a health crisis.

Some critics accuse Sierra Leone's government of failing to learn from past disasters in Freetown, where many poor areas are near sea level and lack good drainage.

The capital is also plagued by unregulated construction on its hillsides.

TAGS

Sierra LeoneMudslidefloodtollFirst lady Sia KoromaPresident Ernest Bai Koroma

From Zee News

EuropeWorld

Seven climbers killed in the Alps

Little work, more play for 19 rebel AIADMK MLAs at Puducherry resort
Tamil NaduIndia

Little work, more play for 19 rebel AIADMK MLAs at Puducher...

NASA unveils splendid image of snow-covered dunes on Mars
Space

NASA unveils splendid image of snow-covered dunes on Mars

Blue Whale Challenge: Class VI student hangs himself to death
India

Blue Whale Challenge: Class VI student hangs himself to dea...

Houston devastated by deadly flooding from Harvey, more rain ahead
AmericasWorld

Houston devastated by deadly flooding from Harvey, more rai...

Houston residents flee Harvey floodwaters for safety at convention center
AmericasWorld

Houston residents flee Harvey floodwaters for safety at con...

Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce first
EuropeWorld

Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce...

An unlikely hurricane hero takes over chaotic Texas storm shelter
AmericasWorld

An unlikely hurricane hero takes over chaotic Texas storm s...

Rajasthan: BJP Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari dies of swine flu
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari dies of swine fl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video