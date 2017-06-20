close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Over 3,300 dead in 8 months of DR Congo unrest

The UN's MONUSCO peacekeeping mission had previously spoken of "more than 400 dead" while about 1.3 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the Kasai provinces.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 19:01

Kinshasa: More than 3,000 people have been killed in eight months of spiralling violence in DR Congo's troubled central region of Kasai, a report by the Roman Catholic church said.

According to figures compiled by the church and listed in a report by the papal envoy, a copy of which was seen by AFP today, some 3,383 people have died in violence between security forces and a tribal militia.

The UN's MONUSCO peacekeeping mission had previously spoken of "more than 400 dead" while about 1.3 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the Kasai provinces.

The papal envoy's note, which was dated June 19, said that 20 villages have been "completely destroyed", 10 of them by the DRC armed forces (FARDC), four by the tribal militias and six by unidentified forces.

It mentioned 30 mass graves, while the UN mission has spoken of 42.

The violence began last year when Kamwina Nsapu, a tribal chieftain in territory near the southern border with Angola, openly challenged the authority of President Joseph Kabila's government, provoking a crackdown by security forces.

Nsapu was killed in a police operation in August 2016, but his armed followers fight on in the belief he is still alive, because he was buried by the regime without respect for traditional rites accorded leaders of his stature which would have opened the way to a rightful succession.

Last February, MONUSCO accused the Kamwina Nsapu militia of "atrocities Including the recruiting and use of child soldiers," but also condemned "a disproportionate use of force" by the FARDC.

Two western experts sent to investigate the conflict by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres went missing in March and their bodies were found in a shallow grave by peacekeepers a fortnight later.

The government blamed the tribal militia for their murders. 

TAGS

KinshasaMonuscoCongoDRCPeacekeeping forcesviolence8000 deadAntonio Guterres

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Another mega event? ISRO announces Friday launch of earth observation satellite, 30 nanosatellites!
Space

Another mega event? ISRO announces Friday launch of earth o...

Tamil Nadu

Cattle ban: Will take a call once verdict arrives, says Tam...

Scientists welcome three newly discovered species of chameleons!
Environment

Scientists welcome three newly discovered species of chamel...

West Bengal

Heavy rainfall, lightning claim 9 lives in West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh

Scores of Muslims to join PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow'...

Data breaches could cost Indian firms Rs 11 crore this year: IBM
Technology

Data breaches could cost Indian firms Rs 11 crore this year...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video