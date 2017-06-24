close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon

The Hindu-Portuguese community has over 9,000 members, most of them originated from the ex-colonies held by the Portuguese.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 22:53
PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon and interacted with prominent people of the Indian community.

The Hindu-Portuguese community has over 9,000 members, most of them originated from the ex-colonies held by the Portuguese.

These members gather at the temple on a weekly basis. The temple is open for all the visitors. 

TAGS

LisbonPortugalNarendra ModiTempleRadhe Krishna

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

PM Modi leaves for US after concluding Portugal trip
India

PM Modi leaves for US after concluding Portugal trip

PM Narendra Modi visits Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon
AfricaWorld

PM Narendra Modi visits Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon

Diaspora Indians &#039;real ambassadors&#039; of India in Portugal: PM Narendra Modi
AfricaWorld

Diaspora Indians 'real ambassadors' of India in P...

J&amp;K cop lynching: Five of 12 identified held, SP transferred
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K cop lynching: Five of 12 identified held, SP transf...

Two STF men killed, 5 injured in gunfight with Maoists in Sukma
Chhattisgarh

Two STF men killed, 5 injured in gunfight with Maoists in S...

India, Portugal sign 11 pacts to boost ties on first leg of PM Modi&#039;s three-nation tour
India

India, Portugal sign 11 pacts to boost ties on first leg of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video