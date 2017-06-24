PM Narendra Modi visits Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon and interacted with a group of Indians working at the medical centre.

The foundation, designed by noted Indian architect Charles Correa, is dedicated to research and clinical applications in biomedical science.

There are currently three Indians undertaking advanced research at the foundation.

The foundation, which represents multiple synergies between India and Portugal, undertakes research in the fields of neuroscience and oncology at the modernistic Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown.

The aim of the foundation is to develop programmes of advanced biomedical research and provide clinical care. It was created according to the will of the late entrepreneur Antonio de Sommer Champalimaud.

The Antonio Champalimaud Vision Award was established in 2007 to recognise contributions to research into eyecare and vision. Aravind Eye Care System, an Indian organisation, won the award in the first year.

Out of the 300 researchers from 42 nations, 3 researchers at the Foundation represent India.

The foundation has a tie-up with the Prasad Institute in Hyderabad. The largest number of overseas patients for cancer treatment in the foundation are from India.