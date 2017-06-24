close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PM Narendra Modi visits Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon

The foundation, which represents multiple synergies between India and Portugal, undertakes research in the fields of neuroscience and oncology at the modernistic Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 23:34
PM Narendra Modi visits Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon and interacted with a group of Indians working at the medical centre.

The foundation, designed by noted Indian architect Charles Correa, is dedicated to research and clinical applications in biomedical science.

There are currently three Indians undertaking advanced research at the foundation.

The foundation, which represents multiple synergies between India and Portugal, undertakes research in the fields of neuroscience and oncology at the modernistic Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown.

The aim of the foundation is to develop programmes of advanced biomedical research and provide clinical care. It was created according to the will of the late entrepreneur Antonio de Sommer Champalimaud.

The Antonio Champalimaud Vision Award was established in 2007 to recognise contributions to research into eyecare and vision. Aravind Eye Care System, an Indian organisation, won the award in the first year.

Out of the 300 researchers from 42 nations, 3 researchers at the Foundation represent India.

The foundation has a tie-up with the Prasad Institute in Hyderabad. The largest number of overseas patients for cancer treatment in the foundation are from India.

TAGS

Narendra ModiLisbonPortugalChampalimaud FoundationMedical centreCharles Correa

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

PM Modi leaves for US after concluding Portugal trip
India

PM Modi leaves for US after concluding Portugal trip

Diaspora Indians &#039;real ambassadors&#039; of India in Portugal: PM Narendra Modi
AfricaWorld

Diaspora Indians 'real ambassadors' of India in P...

J&amp;K cop lynching: Five of 12 identified held, SP transferred
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K cop lynching: Five of 12 identified held, SP transf...

Two STF men killed, 5 injured in gunfight with Maoists in Sukma
Chhattisgarh

Two STF men killed, 5 injured in gunfight with Maoists in S...

India, Portugal sign 11 pacts to boost ties on first leg of PM Modi&#039;s three-nation tour
India

India, Portugal sign 11 pacts to boost ties on first leg of...

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon
AfricaWorld

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video