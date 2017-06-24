Portuguese PM Antonio Costa arranges special 'Gujarati lunch' for PM Narendra Modi

Lisbon: A gesture exuding personal warmth and attention, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa organised a special Gujarati meal at the lunch organised for visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Gujarati menu is as follows: Aakhu shakh, saag kofta, rajma aur makai, tarkha dal, kesar rice, paratha, roti, papad, mango shrikhand, Gulab jamun, egg less apple strudel, Vanilla ice cream and Sobremesa Indiana variada.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay took to twitter and shared the warm initiative taken by the Portuguese Prime Minister for his counterpart.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi reached Lisbon, Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi in second-leg of his visit will later today depart for The United States of America.

Prime Minister Modi is the second Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal. Earlier, former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee attended a European Union meeting in Lisbon in the year 2000.