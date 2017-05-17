close
Prisoners escape from Congo prison after attack by Christian cult - government

About 50 prisoners escaped from the main prison in Kinshasa. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 12:43

Kinshara : About 50 prisoners escaped from the main prison in Democratic Republic of Congo`s capital Kinshasa early on Wednesday followed by an attack by the supporters of jailed Christian cult leader Ne Muanda Nsemi, the government spokesperson said.

Nsemi, who was among the escapees, was arrested in March after a series of deadly clashes between his supporters and police, government spokesman Lambert Mende reported.

 

KinshasaChristian cultPolice

