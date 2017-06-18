close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Resort outside Mali's capital under attack

Security has gradually worsened in Mali since French forces pushed back allied Islamist and Tuareg rebel fighters in 2013 from swathes of the north they had occupied the previous year.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 23:55

Bamako: A luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali`s capital Bamako came under attack by gunmen on Sunday, the Security Ministry said.

Gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako, a resort foreign residents often visit for weekend breaks. There were no details of casualties but the attack was continuing on Sunday evening.

"Security forces are in place. Campement Kangaba is blocked off and an operation is under way," Security Ministry spokesman Baba Cisse said by telephone. "The situation is under control."

Security has gradually worsened in Mali since French forces pushed back allied Islamist and Tuareg rebel fighters in 2013 from swathes of the north they had occupied the previous year.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and another militant group claimed responsibility an attack on a hotel in Mali`s capital in late 2015 in which 20 people were killed.

French troops and a 10,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force have battled to stabilise the former French colony and strikes on Malian and Western targets have spread further south and far beyond traditional militant strongholds.

TAGS

MaliLuxury resortBamakoLe Campement KangabaSecurity forcesBaba CisseAl Qaeda

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Emmanuel Macron party wins massive majority in French parliament
EuropeWorld

Emmanuel Macron party wins massive majority in French parli...

Send troops to Pakistan, demand angry Chinese netizens over killing of two nationals
Asia

Send troops to Pakistan, demand angry Chinese netizens over...

Guns fall silent along LoC, number of residents fleeing to relief camps rises to 3361
Jammu and Kashmir

Guns fall silent along LoC, number of residents fleeing to...

AfricaWorld

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Port...

Swami Atmasthanandaji Maharaj dead, PM says personal loss
India

Swami Atmasthanandaji Maharaj dead, PM says personal loss

India

Shah-Thackeray meet: Sena plays hardball on Presidential po...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video