close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rhino breeder in South Africa plans online auction of horn

Most of the world's rhinos live in South Africa.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 17:14

Johannesburg: A rhino breeder in South Africa is planning an online auction of rhino horn, capitalizing on a court ruling that opened the way to domestic trade despite concerns about poaching.

An auction website says the online sale of rhino horn belonging to breeder John Hume will happen August 21-24 and that revenue will be used to "further fund the breeding and protection of rhinos."

Rhino breeders believe poaching would be undercut by a regulated trade in rhino horn, while critics say trade will spur poaching that has occurred at record levels.

This year, South Africa's Constitutional Court rejected a government appeal to preserve a 2009 ban on the domestic trade. An international ban has been in place since 1977.

Most of the world's rhinos live in South Africa.

TAGS

South AfricaRhinoDomestic tradeonline auctionJohannesburg

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

World

Eight Chadian troops killed in clashes with Boko Haram

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets devotees on Eid, joins devotees in prayer
Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets devotees on Eid, joins devotee...

India

Amnesty urges PM Narendra Modi to raise issue of rights vio...

AfricaWorld

Suicide bombers kill nine in Nigerian city of Maiduguri

World

Emmanuel Macron says France will not recognise Crimea...

Technology

IBM to engage with developers on Artificial Intelligence, m...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video