close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Several people killed in crash on Bollore-run railway in Benin

Several people were killed in a crash of a train operated by a subsidiary of French industrial group Bollore in Benin.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 20:31

Cotonou: Several people were killed in a crash of a train operated by a subsidiary of French industrial group Bollore in Benin, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Benirail train was travelling in excess of the speed limit on the railway that runs from the capital Cotonou to the northern city of Parakou when it collided with a bus early on Tuesday morning, Ramani Kassoumou, a senior official at the National Centre for Railway Security (CNSR), told Reuters.

Interior Minister Sacca Lafia said the accident caused "several deaths" but did not offer specifics. Hospital sources in the city of Save near where the accident occurred said at least four people had died and another 30 were injured. 

Bollore is the operator and largest stakeholder in Benirail, with the remaining stake held by the Benin and Niger governments and other private investors. A Bollore spokesman in Benin could not be immediately reached for comment.

At least 79 people were killed in a crash in Cameroon last October on a train operated by Camrail, also a Bollore unit. The train was travelling at twice the speed limit, the Cameroon government concluded.

Bollore declined to comment on the report at the time. 

TAGS

BeninFrench industrial groupTrain crashBenirail trainNational Centre for Railway Security

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

WorldAsia

Egypt parliament agrees island transfer to Saudi Arabia: St...

Uttar Pradesh

PWD fails to meet Jun 15 target to make UP roads pothole-fr...

AIIMS Result 2017 LIVE: For AIIMS Result/AIIMS result 2017 MBBS, check www.aiimsexams.org
DelhiEducation

AIIMS Result 2017 LIVE: For AIIMS Result/AIIMS result 2017...

Nitish Kumar asks UP counterpart to not come to Bihar empty hand
Bihar

Nitish Kumar asks UP counterpart to not come to Bihar empty...

WorldAsia

UN says recorded 300 civilian deaths from US-led air strike...

Chhattisgarh

Woman killed by son on suspicion of practising black magic...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video