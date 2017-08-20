close
South African minister Mduduzi Manana resigns after assaulting woman

Manana in his resignation letter expressed regret for his behaviour and apologised to the nation.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 11:16

Pretoria: South African Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana has resigned after allegations that he beat a woman at a Johannesburg nightclub last weekend, media reported on Sunday.

Manana will, however, stay the member of Parliament from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, Xinhua news agency reported.

Manana in his resignation letter expressed regret for his behaviour and apologised to the nation.

"I have decided, on my own, to step down from the position of Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training in South Africa and have reported my decision to the President," said Manana in his resignation letter.

"This will give me space to focus on the legal proceedings pending... whilst allowing the good work of government to run unhindered."

He said he decided to resign to avoid putting the ANC and the government to shame.

"I undertake to offer all assistance possible to the woman I did wrong to and her families, and again I am sorry. I will act dutifully and diligently with all law enforcement agencies which deal with the matter," Manana said.

South African President Jacob Zuma has "received and accepted" his resignation, a statement said. Zuma thanked Manana for his contribution to the government.

The ANC also accepted his resignation. Party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said: "The ANC thanks comrade Manana for his service to the people of South Africa during his tenure."

Manana has been released on a 5,000-rand ($380) bail and will appear in court on September 13.

