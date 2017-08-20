South African Minister resigns over women assault claims

Pretoria: South African Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana has resigned amid claims that he physically assaulted two women after an argument at a Johannesburg nightclub last weekend.

A woman has accused Manana of kicking and punching her and her cousin at the exit of a nightclub in the early hours of August 6. The incident sparked an outcry from the civil society and the opposition parties.

South African President Jacob Zuma had "received and accepted" his resignation in a statement. Zuma thanked Manana for his contribution to the government.

The African National Congress (ANC) also accepted his resignation. Its spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said: "The ANC thanks comrade Manana for his service to the people of South Africa during his tenure.

He will, however, stay on as a member of parliament for the ruling party, ANC. In his resignation letter, Manana expressed regret over his behaviour and apologized to the nation.

"I have decided, on my own, to step down from the position of deputy minister of higher education and training in the Republic of South Africa and have reported my decision to the president. This will give me space to focus on the legal proceedings pending ...whilst allowing the good work of government to run unhindered," Xinhua quoted Manana's resignation letter.

Manana was charged on August 10 and released on a bail of 5,000 rand ($380).