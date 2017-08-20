close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

South African Minister resigns over women assault claims

A woman has accused Manana of kicking and punching her and her cousin at the exit of a nightclub in the early hours of August 6. The incident sparked outcry from the civil society and the opposition parties.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 17:33

Pretoria: South African Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana has resigned amid claims that he physically assaulted two women after an argument at a Johannesburg nightclub last weekend.

A woman has accused Manana of kicking and punching her and her cousin at the exit of a nightclub in the early hours of August 6. The incident sparked an outcry from the civil society and the opposition parties.

South African President Jacob Zuma had "received and accepted" his resignation in a statement. Zuma thanked Manana for his contribution to the government.

The African National Congress (ANC) also accepted his resignation. Its spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said: "The ANC thanks comrade Manana for his service to the people of South Africa during his tenure.

He will, however, stay on as a member of parliament for the ruling party, ANC. In his resignation letter, Manana expressed regret over his behaviour and apologized to the nation.

"I have decided, on my own, to step down from the position of deputy minister of higher education and training in the Republic of South Africa and have reported my decision to the president. This will give me space to focus on the legal proceedings pending ...whilst allowing the good work of government to run unhindered," Xinhua quoted Manana's resignation letter.

Manana was charged on August 10 and released on a bail of 5,000 rand ($380).

TAGS

South AfricaMduduzi MananaJacob ZumaAfrican National Congress

From Zee News

Science

Scientists discover new state of matter to explain supercon...

9 officials suspended amid allegations of 173 cows deaths in a week
Chhattisgarh

9 officials suspended amid allegations of 173 cows deaths i...

Indians account for 74% of total H-1B visa requests in current US fiscal
India

Indians account for 74% of total H-1B visa requests in curr...

Madhya Pradesh

Amit Shah eats food at tribal's house

Uttarakhand

Three dead as truck falls off road in Uttarakhand

WorldAsia

No relations with Syria for countries backing rebels: Basha...

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: 100 open-sky schools to get buildings

World

Finland marks minute of silence for stabbing victims

Karnataka BJP demands Siddaramaiah&#039;s resignation for &#039;misusing&#039; ACB
Karnataka

Karnataka BJP demands Siddaramaiah's resignation for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video