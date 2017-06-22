close
South Africa's Jacob Zuma says secret no-confidence vote in him "not fair"

A secret ballot is seen by Zuma`s critics as emboldening lawmakers from his own party to support his ouster by shielding them from pressure.  

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 22:15

Cape Town: South African President Jacob Zuma said a secret ballot in parliament in a motion of no-confidence against him would not be fair as it was meant to help the opposition parties garner a majority they do not have.

A secret ballot is seen by Zuma`s critics as emboldening lawmakers from his own party to support his ouster by shielding them from pressure.

"I see no convincing reason why we should change, You are trying to get a majority you don`t have by saying secret ballot. I think it is not fair because you are trying to increase the majority you don`t have," Zuma told parliament.

