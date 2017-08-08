close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

South Africa`s Jacob Zuma survives vote to oust him, says ANC party united against opposition bid for power

The ANC is supported by the overwhelming majority.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 23:34
South Africa`s Jacob Zuma survives vote to oust him, says ANC party united against opposition bid for power

Cape Town: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, exultant after defeating a no-confidence motion in the national assembly, said on Tuesday that his African National Congress (ANC) party was united and the opposition could not take power through parliament.

"They are pumping propaganda through the media that the ANC is no longer supported by the people. It is their own imagination," Zuma told a cheering crowd. 

"The ANC is supported by the overwhelming majority," he said, before breaking into song and cracking jokes with the crowd.

TAGS

Triumphant ZumaANC partySouth AfricaJacob ZumaBaleka MbeteCape Town

From Zee News

Jharkhand

Tribal girl stripped, filmed on charges of stealing phone i...

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election: This is what Election Commission observed while declaring votes of two rebel Congress MLAs invalid
Gujarat

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election: This is what Election Commiss...

Lawmakers should function in constructive manner: M Venkaiah Naidu
India

Lawmakers should function in constructive manner: M Venkaia...

AfricaWorld

Kenya's president takes early lead after peaceful vote

AmericasWorld

Brazilian official demanded bribes for release of bodies: P...

WorldAsia

North Korea has produced miniaturised nuke warhead: Media r...

Uttar Pradesh

UP Cabinet changes name of scheme launched by Samajwadi Par...

Belgian police shoot at car, call in bomb squad to Brussels&#039; Molenbeek
EuropeWorld

Belgian police shoot at car, call in bomb squad to Brussels...

WorldAsia

Iranian drone comes close to US fighter jet: US official

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video