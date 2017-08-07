South Africa's parliament Speaker allows secret ballot in Zuma no-confidence vote
The rand extended its gains after her announcement.
Cape Town: A motion of no-confidence in South African President Jacob Zuma brought by opposition parties will take place through a secret ballot, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.
Baleka Mbete, who is also the national chairwoman of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), made the remarks in a news conference, saying her decision was "to ensure the outcome of this very important vote is credible".
