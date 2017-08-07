close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

South Africa's parliament Speaker allows secret ballot in Zuma no-confidence vote

The rand extended its gains after her announcement.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 19:40
South Africa&#039;s parliament Speaker allows secret ballot in Zuma no-confidence vote

Cape Town: A motion of no-confidence in South African President Jacob Zuma brought by opposition parties will take place through a secret ballot, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.

Baleka Mbete, who is also the national chairwoman of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), made the remarks in a news conference, saying her decision was "to ensure the outcome of this very important vote is credible".

The rand extended its gains after her announcement.

TAGS

South AfricaZumaCape TownAfrican National CongressANC

From Zee News

Army foils infiltration bid, kills five terrorists
Jammu and Kashmir

Army foils infiltration bid, kills five terrorists

Assam

3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Kamrup district

Confident of winning all 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat: BJP
Gujarat

Confident of winning all 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat: BJ...

Supreme Court constitutes bench to hear Ayodhya dispute
Uttar PradeshIndia

Supreme Court constitutes bench to hear Ayodhya dispute

Govt declares entire Assam as &#039;disturbed&#039; for another month
AssamIndia

Govt declares entire Assam as 'disturbed' for ano...

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed launches political party
Asia

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed launches politi...

India

103-yr-old widow ties rakhi to PM Narendra Modi

Modi govt to gift Rs 51K to Muslim girls who complete graduation
India

Modi govt to gift Rs 51K to Muslim girls who complete gradu...

I will win Rajya Sabha battle: Ahmed Patel
GujaratIndia

I will win Rajya Sabha battle: Ahmed Patel

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video