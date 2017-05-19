close
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 18:09
Sudan president will not attend Saudi summit with Donald Trump

Cairo: Sudan's state news agency says Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, will not attend the Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia where US President Donald Trump is the guest of honour.

SUNA news agency says on Friday al-Bashir has excused himself from attending the summit Sunday "for personal reasons." It didn't elaborate. More than 50 Muslim leaders are expected to attend the summit in Riyadh.

Al-Bashir's invitation to the summit was a source of unease for US officials.

Washington had shunned al-Bashir, who has been Sudan's leader since 1989 and is wanted by the ICC on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Sudan's Darfur region.

The UN estimates 300,000 people have died in the last decade as conflict raged in the region.

