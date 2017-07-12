Suicide bombers in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri kill 17: Police
The blasts struck four areas in the city, which is the capital of Borno, the state worst affected by the eight-year-old insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
Maiduguri: Suicide bombers killed 17 people and injured 21 in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the police commissioner of Borno state said on Wednesday.
