close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Suicide bombers in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri kill 17: Police

The blasts struck four areas in the city, which is the capital of Borno, the state worst affected by the eight-year-old insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 16:42

Maiduguri: Suicide bombers killed 17 people and injured 21 in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the police commissioner of Borno state said on Wednesday. 

The blasts struck four areas in the city, which is the capital of Borno, the state worst affected by the eight-year-old insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

TAGS

NigeriaNigeria suicide bombersMaiduguriBornoIslamist militant groupBoko Haram

From Zee News

Firefighters gain on several wildfires in California
AmericasWorld

Firefighters gain on several wildfires in California

Amarnath attack: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, says PM Narendra Modi&#039;s policies created space for terrorists in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath attack: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, says PM Narendr...

PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over flood situation Northeast, assures help
AssamNorth East

PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over flood situation Nor...

After Amarnath pilgrims, terrorists attack Army personnel in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara; two martyred
Jammu and Kashmir

After Amarnath pilgrims, terrorists attack Army personnel i...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Ten kanwariyas injured in accident

EuropeWorld

Retired French Judge found dead in new twist to 1980s child...

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo back home after London visit to ailing President
AfricaWorld

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo back home after Londo...

WorldAsia

Philippine troops clash with communist rebels leaves 9 dead

China rejects Jaishankar&#039;s remarks, wants Indian troop withdrawal
India

China rejects Jaishankar's remarks, wants Indian troop...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video