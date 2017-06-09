close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack: UN

The attack is just the latest to target the 12,000-strong force in the west African nation. Guinean and Chadian soldiers make the majority of those at the Kidal camp.  

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 16:41
Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack: UN
Representational image

Bamako: Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and eight others wounded when they came under sustained attack in Kidal in Mali`s troubled north, the UN said Friday.

The camp "came under heavy rocket/mortar fire" on Thursday and "a little later a position nearby was attacked" outside the base, the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said in a statement.

The attack is just the latest to target the 12,000-strong force in the west African nation. Guinean and Chadian soldiers make the majority of those at the Kidal camp.

MINUSMA began work in Mali in 2013, providing security and assisting Malian troops struggling to keep the country safe, but has been targeted constantly by jihadists, with dozens of peacekeepers killed.

Northern Mali fell to jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda in March 2012, and although these forces were driven out of key towns by a French-led military intervention the following year, the Islamists have now spread further south.

TAGS

BamakoUN peacekeepersMaliMINUSUMAAl-QaedaIslamists

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

President to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro stretch on June 17
India

President to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro stretch on June 17

UKIP leader resigns after ''disastrous'...
EuropeWorld

UKIP leader resigns after ''disastrous'...

&#039;Snana Jatra&#039; of Lord Jagannath celebrated in Puri
Odisha

'Snana Jatra' of Lord Jagannath celebrated in Pur...

3 DMK MLAs on way to attend CM function detained
Tamil Nadu

3 DMK MLAs on way to attend CM function detained

Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Sha...
India

Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Sha...

Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport in Nepal
WorldAsia

Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video