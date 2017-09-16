close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Troops kill 18 Burundian refugees in DR Congo: Officials

Around 36,000 are in DR Congo, mainly in the overcrowded camp of Lusenda, in the east, or several transit camps.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 15:44

South Kivu: Troops shot dead 18 Burundian refugees in clashes in Kamanyola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials in the eastern province of South Kivu said Saturday, giving what they said was a provisional toll.

A Burundian refugee said that more than 30 had been killed and at least 100 wounded.

Interior ministry official Josue Boji said troops had tried to disperse the refugees by "firing in the air but were overwhelmed" when the group responded by throwing stones in Friday`s confrontation.

Boji said the clashes began after a group of refugees overran a jail run by the country`s domestic intelligence agency to demand the release of four Burundians who had been arrested for expulsion on Wednesday night.

The toll could rise further, as the refugees took the bodies of other people who have been killed to the Pakistani-run UN camp at Kamanyola, he said.

A spokeswoman for MONUSCO, the UN`s peacekeeping mission in the country, gave a toll, which was also provisional, of 18 dead and 50 injured.

A Burundian refugee told AFP: "I saw people falling down, men, women and children who were completely unarmed.

"So far, we have counted 31 dead and at least 105 injured, 15 of them seriously," the refugee said.

Tens of thousands of Burundians have fled to the eastern DR Congo to escape a wave of violence that unfurled in 2015 after Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza sought a fiercely contested third term in office.

Overall, the violence in Burundi has claimed between 500 and 2,000 lives, according to differing tolls provided by the UN or NGOs and more than 400,000 Burundians have fled abroad.

Around 36,000 are in DR Congo, mainly in the overcrowded camp of Lusenda, in the east, or several transit camps.

TAGS

Burundian refugeesBurundiDR Congo

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Stone-pelting incidents: Two sent to NIA custody till Sept...

London Tube bombing: 18-year-old man arrested by Kent Police in Dover
EuropeWorld

London Tube bombing: 18-year-old man arrested by Kent Polic...

Kerala

Church thanks Sushma Swaraj for Father Tom Uzhannalil​...

Madhya Pradesh

Medha Patkar protests for Narmada families on PM Narendra M...

Maharashtra

Thane medical practitioner arrested for rape

Madhya Pradesh

Three including two women killed in lightning in Madhya Pra...

World

Congo security forces kill at least 18 Burundian refugees:...

Indo-Pak talks on Indus Waters Treaty fail to break deadlock: World Bank
India

Indo-Pak talks on Indus Waters Treaty fail to break deadloc...

World

Typhoon Talim to make landfall in Japan's Kyushu islan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video