World Food India 2017 to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate World Food India 2017 event on Friday.

World Food India (WFI) is a global event to facilitate partnerships between Indian and international businesses and investors.

One of the most remarkable feature of the event would be the 800 kg khichdi, which would be cooked by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

800 kg khichdi, a traditional Indian dish relished by both rich and poor, will be prepared live on November 4 at the World Food India event here in a bid to create world record and popularise it as brand India food globally.

Khichdi — prepared using rice, pulses, coarse cereals and spices — has been selected as Brand India Food because it symbolises the country’s unity in diversity.

A giant ‘kadhai’ (frying pan) of the capacity of 1,000 litres and 7 feet in diameter will be used for slow steam- cooking of more than 800 kg khichdi.

WFI is a gateway to the Indian food economy and an opportunity to showcase, connect, and collaborate.

Th event is being held in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), at New Delhi, India from 3-5 November, 2017.

President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the occasion for the valedictory address on November 5, 2017.

WFI is organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. WFI will be the largest gathering of investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, policy makers, and organisations from the global food ecosystem.

It aims to provide opportunities for both investment and trade in the food processing sector for leading Indian and international companies.

Encompassing the entire food spectrum from production to consumption, WFI is looking at creating a better sourcing environment, thereby enabling higher returns for farmers, creating employment, and fostering entrepreneurship.

WFI will help in understanding the policy environment around food processing sector.

The event would also identify specific opportunities during the Business-to-government & Government to government meetings.

The WFI 2017 would lead to exposure to a shelf of specific projects for investment in processing and strengths of India in pre-identified food processing sub-sectors.