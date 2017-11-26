11 spas raided in Ahmedabad, 28 Thai girls held

Twenty eight girls from Thailand and one from Ukraine were detained on Friday night after they were found to be working without a valid visa at five spas in the city.

RJ Pargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-7, said, “We had raided 11 spas in Ahmedabad alongwith Dr KLN Rao, Sector-1 JCP and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on a tip off that many foreigners have been working at spas in the city without permit. The aim was to nab the foreigners who are staying in the country illegally.”

The 29 were detained from Lord Spa in Sola, Avon and Thai spas, both in Prahaladnagar, Primetime Spa in Shivranjani and Thai Wellness Spa in Navrangpura.

Several other spas in these areas were also raided.

Sources said a case will be lodged against these women under the FRRO Act.

“We are still investigating the matter and checking the passport and visa of the women who worked in these spas,” said Pargi.