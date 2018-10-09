हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alpesh Thakor

Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor refutes allegations of inciting mob

Congress MLA  Alpesh Thakor Tuesday refuted all allegations of inciting mob violence against migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in Gujarat.

Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor refutes allegations of inciting mob

AHMEDABAD: Congress MLA  Alpesh Thakor Tuesday refuted all allegations of inciting mob violence against migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in Gujarat.

“Only one incident happened somewhere in Gujarat and I condemn it,” said the Radhanpur MLA, adding, “If I've threatened anyone, I'll go to jail myself.”

Several migrant workers from UP, Bihar and MP fled the state after several mob attacks on them in connection to the rape of a toddler inSabarkantha.

“Gujarat belongs to everyone. It is as much yours as it is mine,” he said. 

On September 28, a 14-month-old toddler – from the Thakor community – was allegedly raped in a village near Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district. Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a local ceramic factory, was later arrested for the rape by police. 

Following the arrest, the Kshatriya Thakor Sena – which is led by Alpesh Thakor – said migrant workers from other states should not be given jobs in Gujarat. A 200-strong mob, allegedly led by Thakor Sena members, stormed a factory near Vadnagar town of Mehsana district on October 2 and thrashed employees.

Thakor Sunday took to reassure people following reports of migrant workers leaving Gujarat. 

“This is unfortunate, we have never advocated violence and only talked peace. All Indians are safe in Gujarat,” said Thakor had said.

Alpesh ThakorGujarat toddler rapeMigrant workers

