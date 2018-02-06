IIM Ahmedabad Final placements 2018 begins on February 10

AHMEDABAD: The final placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class of 2018 at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. is all set to commence on February 10.

The placements will follow a cluster cohort process, where companies offering similar profiles are grouped togethor and invited at the same time. This year's cluster dates are:

Cluster 1: 10th February 2018

Cluster 2: 13th February 2018

Cluster 3: 16th February 2018

A rolling placement process will follow if post Cluster 3 if required.

In December 2017, the institute wrapped up its summer placements process for the Class of 2019.

Accenture Strategy had emerged as the top recruiter.

In the recent Financial Times Global MBA 2018 Rankings, IIM A slipped to 31st position this.

In it's audited placement process, IIM Ahmedabad PGP students reported a domestic salary of Rs 53 lakhs, reflecting a 10.4% hike from 2016.