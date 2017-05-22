Instead of tying stone pelter on army jeep tie Arundhati Roy, tweets BJP MP Paresh Rawal; sparks row

New Delhi: BJP MP and Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal has sparked a controversy by one of his tweets.

"Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy," Paresh Rawal wrote on Twitter.

Soon after the BJP MP posted this tweet, a number of users started reacting to it.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh came out in defence of Arundhati Roy and asked, "Why not the person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance?"

The tweet by Rawal is in context with a video which had gone viral last month. The video showed a young man tied to the front of an Indian Army jeep to prevent stone pelting.

Some of the reactions to Rawal's tweet are mentioned below:-

Paresh Rawal became a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Ahmedabad East constituency in 2014 Indian general elections.