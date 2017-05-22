close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» » »

Instead of tying stone pelter on army jeep tie Arundhati Roy, tweets BJP MP Paresh Rawal; sparks row

BJP MP and Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal has sparked a controversy by one of his tweets.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 12:10
Instead of tying stone pelter on army jeep tie Arundhati Roy, tweets BJP MP Paresh Rawal; sparks row

New Delhi: BJP MP and Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal has sparked a controversy by one of his tweets.

"Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy," Paresh Rawal wrote on Twitter.

Soon after the BJP MP posted this tweet, a number of users started reacting to it.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh came out in defence of Arundhati Roy and asked, "Why not the person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance?"

The tweet by Rawal is in context with a video which had gone viral last month. The video showed a young man tied to the front of an Indian Army jeep to prevent stone pelting.

Some of the reactions to Rawal's tweet are mentioned below:- 

 Paresh Rawal became a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Ahmedabad East constituency in 2014 Indian general elections. 

 

TAGS

Paresh RawalArundhati RoyBJPPDPStone peltingKashmir issueArmy jeepIndian Army

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Chilling video shows sea lion dragging little girl into water
Environment

Chilling video shows sea lion dragging little girl into wat...

Ram Jethmalani calls Arun Jaitley &#039;crook&#039;, Finance Minister files Rs 10 cr defamation suit against Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

Ram Jethmalani calls Arun Jaitley 'crook', Financ...

Notre Dame University students walk out of US Vice Presiden...
AmericasWorld

Notre Dame University students walk out of US Vice Presiden...

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa triggers controversy over eating &#039;hotel food&#039; at Dalit&#039;s house, family files complaint
Karnataka

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa triggers controversy ove...

Emergency spacewalk: Here&#039;s why NASA astronauts will venture outside space station on Tuesday
Space

Emergency spacewalk: Here's why NASA astronauts will v...

Non-performing PSUs bleeding Uttar Pradesh's coffers d...
Uttar Pradesh

Non-performing PSUs bleeding Uttar Pradesh's coffers d...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video