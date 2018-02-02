Major fire at chemical plant in Ahmedabad, 8 fire brigades reach spot

AHMEDABAD: A major fire on Friday broke out at a chemical factory in Narol's RJD Estate here on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As many as eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

On Wednesday, another major fire was reported at a groundnut storage godown in Gondal's Umvada road area in Rajkot.

Following the mishap, the Rajkot District Collector had ordered a forensic investigation into the matter.

On January 21, three employees went missing after a fire broke out at a plant in Vadodara's Nandesri.

The mishap took place in GSP Crop Science Private Limited. The fire was said to have broken out due to an explosion in the plant.

On January 9, a major fire broke out in a chemical plant near Vadodara. The fire broke out at Camcon Chemicals factory, which is located in Manjusar, nearly 20 km from Vadodara.