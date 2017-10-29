Nine newborn babies die in Ahmedabad hospital in 24 hrs, spark row

Ahmedabad: The deaths of nine newborn babies within 24 hours at a government hospital here have drawn sharp reactions from the public, prompting the administration to order an enquiry.

The fatalities were reported from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Sunday. The babies were kept in the hospital's NICU ward.

Five other babies were referred from the facility to other health centres.

A doctor at the hospital said the babies were referred with critical conditions such as severe birth asphyxia, low weight, hyaline membrane disease and septicemia.

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a committee to probe the matter.

Reacting to the tragedy, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said strict action will be taken against those responsible.

A similar incident had rocked Assam early this month.

Eight newborn babies had died at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital (FAAMC) in Assam's Barpeta district in a span of two days, triggering a major controversy.

The Assam government had ordered an inquiry into the deaths.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said there were adequate medicines in the hospital and despite the doctors' best efforts, they could not save them.