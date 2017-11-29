American arrested in Delhi with drugs worth Rs 10 crore

The Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau team has arrested an American woman with 1.9 kg of cocaine worth Rs 10 crore. According to sources, the drugs were smuggled to India from Sao Paulo in Brazil via Ethiopian airline.

The woman was identified as Stephanie Caprio Policarpio. She was arrested from Pink City hotel in Paharganj area of the national capital.

She was reportedly given a large quantity of cocaine by a Nigerian in Brazil, following which she brought it to India. It was discovered from her passport that she had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and Uganda since February 2017.

In 2017, the Delhi NCB has seized 26.34 kg of cocaine and arrested at least 20 foreigners, most of them hailing from South America and African countries.

The crackdown by the NCB has been massive in November. The drug seized was reportedly on way to Goa in the wake of the tourist season.