हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

American arrested in Delhi with drugs worth Rs 10 crore

In 2017, the Delhi NCB has seized 26.34 kg of cocaine and arrested at least 20 foreigners.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 29, 2017, 15:47 PM IST
Comments |
American arrested in Delhi with drugs worth Rs 10 crore

The Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau team has arrested an American woman with 1.9 kg of cocaine worth Rs 10 crore. According to sources, the drugs were smuggled to India from Sao Paulo in Brazil via Ethiopian airline.

The woman was identified as Stephanie Caprio Policarpio. She was arrested from Pink City hotel in Paharganj area of the national capital.

She was reportedly given a large quantity of cocaine by a Nigerian in Brazil, following which she brought it to India. It was discovered from her passport that she had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and Uganda since February 2017.

In 2017, the Delhi NCB has seized 26.34 kg of cocaine and arrested at least 20 foreigners, most of them hailing from South America and African countries.

The crackdown by the NCB has been massive in November. The drug seized was reportedly on way to Goa in the wake of the tourist season.

Tags:
Drug haulNCB drug haulnarcoticsdrug peddlingGoaDelhi
Next
Story

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Star candidate - Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Trending