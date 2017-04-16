16 injured in stampede over false reports of gunfire at New York's Penn Station
New York: At least 16 people were injured in a stampede at New York's Penn Station after false reports of gunfire.
People pushed each others to escape the underground station following false reports of gunfire.
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio clarified that no shots were fired at Penn Station.
"No shots were fired at Penn Station this evening. FDNY is on scene treating injuries that were sustained during panic," Blasio tweeted.
New York City Police Department Chief William Morris said that no gun shots were fired and the sound was of police using a stun gun on someone.
"About 6:30 tonight, we received numerous calls for shots fired in and around Penn Station," CNN quoted Morris as saying. (ANI)
