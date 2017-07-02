28 injured in United States shooting

Houston: Twenty-eight people were injured in a night club shooting incident early Saturday morning in Little Rock city in US state of Arkansas.

Local police said all victims' conditions are stable, Xinhua reported.

The incident happened at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. The age of victims ranged from 16 to mid-20s.

The police said they believed it was not a terror-related incident and appeared to be a dispute. They are still investigating the mass shooting incident.