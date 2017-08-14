close
3 shot dead at Wisconsin auto racing event: Wisconsin sheriff David Beth

Three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event, a Wisconsin sheriff said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 13:06

Union Grove: Three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event, a Wisconsin sheriff said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 pm after receiving reports about shots being fired.

The three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor, Beth said at a news conference yesterday. No suspects were arrested and no one else was injured.

"They have no idea what happened, what caused this," the sheriff said after getting a statement from friends of the victims.

Two of the men died at the scene, and the third died while being transported to a hospital. Beth said at least two of the men were from Aurora, Illinois.

The sheriff's office estimated that more than 5,000 people were at the raceway for an event known as "Larry's Fun Fest." The track's website shows the event included drag racing, tailgating, live entertainment and a car show.

Union Grove is about 40.23 kilometers south of Milwaukee.

