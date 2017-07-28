'30 US cities held counter-terrorism workshops after 26/11'

Washington: Based on the lessons drawn from the 2008 Mumbai attacks, more than 30 cities in the US have conducted counterterrorism awareness workshops in the past six years to handle such situations, according to an American lawmaker.

"In 2008, we witnessed members of a terrorist organisation conduct a coordinated terror attack on multiple locations in Mumbai. As the nation watched these terrorist create mayhem across Mumbai, it left our federal government wondering how to best assist our first responders in preparing for events like this on our own soil," said Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick.

Since 2011, he said, more than 30 cities have hosted "one of these workshops" to test their current plans, policies and procedures in identifying any gaps in these capabilities.

According to the lawmaker, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Counterterrorism Centre and the FBI responded to the Mumbai attacks by Pakistan-based Lashker terrorists by creating the Joint Counterterrorism Awareness Workshop Series.

Fitzpatrick told the House Committee on Homeland Security yesterday that the threat of a coordinated terror attack "is still very much present".

The attacks in Paris and Brussels this year were a "stark reminder" that it was essential that the first responders have the resources to protect the communities.